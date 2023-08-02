Armed clashes continue in Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camp

A Palestinian woman cleans a street in the Ain al-Helweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon, on Aug. 1, 2023. Clashes erupted again on Tuesday in the refugee camp, hosting largely Palestinians, despite a cease-fire reached between rival factions late Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows damage in the Ain al-Helweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon. Clashes erupted again on Tuesday in the refugee camp, hosting largely Palestinians, despite a cease-fire reached between rival factions late Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Smoke billows from burning houses in the Ain al-Helweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon, on Aug. 1, 2023. Clashes erupted again on Tuesday in the refugee camp, hosting largely Palestinians, despite a cease-fire reached between rival factions late Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A Palestinian man inspects the damage to his property in the Ain al-Helweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon, on Aug. 1, 2023. Clashes erupted again on Tuesday in the refugee camp, hosting largely Palestinians, despite a cease-fire reached between rival factions late Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Clashes erupted again on Tuesday in southern Lebanon's Ain Al-Helweh refugee camp, hosting largely Palestinians, despite a cease-fire reached between rival factions late Monday.Some sniper bullets and shells crossed the outskirts of the camp into the nearby neighborhoods in Sidon city, and a "B7" shell exploded near a point where several photographers and media staff were stationed. No injuries were recorded.Many Lebanese soldiers were deployed in the area. Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi stressed that "the army is carrying out all its duties in this region, as in others, despite all the difficult circumstances."The armed clashes between members of the Fatah Movement and Islamic militants in the refugee camp broke out Saturday night, which had resulted in 11 deaths and over 40 injuries as of Monday.Clashes between rival Palestinian groups often occur in the Ain Al-Helweh camp, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.