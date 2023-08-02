Armed clashes continue in Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camp

A Palestinian woman cleans a street in the Ain al-Helweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon, on Aug. 1, 2023. Clashes erupted again on Tuesday in the refugee camp, hosting largely Palestinians, despite a cease-fire reached between rival factions late Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows damage in the Ain al-Helweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon. Clashes erupted again on Tuesday in the refugee camp, hosting largely Palestinians, despite a cease-fire reached between rival factions late Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)
Smoke billows from burning houses in the Ain al-Helweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon, on Aug. 1, 2023. Clashes erupted again on Tuesday in the refugee camp, hosting largely Palestinians, despite a cease-fire reached between rival factions late Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)
A Palestinian man inspects the damage to his property in the Ain al-Helweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon, on Aug. 1, 2023. Clashes erupted again on Tuesday in the refugee camp, hosting largely Palestinians, despite a cease-fire reached between rival factions late Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)