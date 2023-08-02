CHINA / ODD
Young man operates a bulldozer to transport villagers in heavy rain
By Global Times Published: Aug 02, 2023 03:28 PM
Recently, a young man surnamed Tian from Xingtai, North China's Hebei Province drived a bulldozer to a nearby village and successfully rescued the villagers.Photo: web

Recently, a young man surnamed Tian from Xingtai, North China's Hebei Province drived a bulldozer to a nearby village and successfully rescued the villagers.Photo: web


Recently, a young man surnamed Tian from Xingtai, North China's Hebei Province, saw a video posted by a netizen showing villagers trapped in deep water after heavy rain. He decided to drive a bulldozer to a nearby village and successfully rescued the villagers. Tian's bravery touched countless netizens.

According to Tian, he was engaged in rescue work from 6 am to 3 pm on July 31. Since all the young people in the village had gone to work elsewhere, the elderly who were left behind could not leave the village after the rainstorm. He felt that he should offer some help. "I was focused on rescuing people, I didn't count how many people I rescued," said Tian.

"Tian's selfless dedication and fearlessness in the face of difficulty are touching. From now on, he is the grandson of all the old people in the village," one netizen said. On the same day, in Fangshan district, Beijing, a man also risked his life to drive a bulldozer upstream, rescuing a family of three from the floodwaters with a bucket. "There are not so many born heroes, and they all come from ordinary people. In times of crisis, you can see a person's true character," netizens said, praising the man.


RELATED ARTICLES
Beijing's surrounding areas struck by rainstorm, leaving some residents stranded, residential areas waterlogged

As Beijing is struck by the heaviest rain in decades for consecutive days, its surrounding regions including North ...

Luxury hotel in suburban Beijing damaged by floodwaters amid record rainstorm

Affected by heavy rainfall, one luxury hotel in Beijing’s Mentougou district has been heavily damaged by flood waters, ...