Young man operates a bulldozer to transport villagers in heavy rain

Recently, a young man surnamed Tian from Xingtai, North China's Hebei Province drived a bulldozer to a nearby village and successfully rescued the villagers.Photo: web

Recently, a young man surnamed Tian from Xingtai, North China's Hebei Province, saw a video posted by a netizen showing villagers trapped in deep water after heavy rain. He decided to drive a bulldozer to a nearby village and successfully rescued the villagers. Tian's bravery touched countless netizens.According to Tian, he was engaged in rescue work from 6 am to 3 pm on July 31. Since all the young people in the village had gone to work elsewhere, the elderly who were left behind could not leave the village after the rainstorm. He felt that he should offer some help. "I was focused on rescuing people, I didn't count how many people I rescued," said Tian."Tian's selfless dedication and fearlessness in the face of difficulty are touching. From now on, he is the grandson of all the old people in the village," one netizen said. On the same day, in Fangshan district, Beijing, a man also risked his life to drive a bulldozer upstream, rescuing a family of three from the floodwaters with a bucket. "There are not so many born heroes, and they all come from ordinary people. In times of crisis, you can see a person's true character," netizens said, praising the man.