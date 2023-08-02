Come and experience: Arab diplomats, officials explore Chinese modernization practices in dynamic, inclusive Shanghai

In his report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, proposed to comprehensively advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization - a modernization of a huge population, of common prosperity for all, of material and cultural-ethical advancement, of harmony between humanity and nature, and of peaceful development.For a long time, the Western perspective has dominated the narrative on modernization. However, China's extraordinary achievements in all aspects demonstrate that there are alternative methods to modernization. The Chinese modernization is a new model for human advancement, and it dispels the myth that "modernization is equal to Westernization," presents another picture of modernization, expands the channels for developing countries to achieve modernization, and provides a Chinese solution to aid the exploration of a better social system for humanity.To understand the Chinese path to modernization, the Global Times is launching a new series that explores how foreigners perceive Chinese modernization through on-site experiences in the country. In this installment, we delve into the impressive and inspirational journey of officials and diplomats from Arab countries in Shanghai, one of China's most developed and dynamic metropolises.

Diplomats from Arab countries in China visit the memorial of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Shanghai on June 14, 2023, during a seminar held by the China-Arab Research Center on Reform and Development. Photo: Courtesy of Ziad Zaitoun

Tamer M.A. Shehab, an official from the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, experienced being a "pilot" during his recent trip to Shanghai.At a local exhibition center of the G60 Science & Technology Innovation Valley (G60 valley), Shehab sat in a flight simulator of a passenger aircraft. He saw the vast blue sky through the windows on each side of the simulator.The simulator was made by a Shanghai-based tech company, which also produces flight simulator equipment for China's self-developed large passenger aircraft C919 . After exiting the simulator, Shehab asked the exhibition center for information on the latest scientific and technological achievements of the G60 valley in the field of aerospace."They [the achievements] are the future," he said.The G60 valley in East China, containing Shanghai and its eight surrounding cities, is one of the country's most urbanized economic belts and home to tens of thousands of innovative high-tech entities. The valley's exhibition center in a Shanghai suburb that Shehab visited is a must-see destination for many foreign officials and scholars who try to explore the experiences of the Chinese path to modernization in Shanghai.The G60 valley showcases the latest technological developments in China, and supports sustainable economic development, said Iyad Zoukar, professor and deputy director of the Syrian Diplomatic Institute at Syria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates."The innovative spirit and cutting-edge technologies showcased at the G60 valley were truly impressive," Zoukar told the Global Times."It was fascinating to witness firsthand advancements in various fields there, such as in renewable energy, electric technology, and silicon chip manufacturing," he recalled.Zoukar and Shehab are among the delegation of officials who visited Shanghai early this summer under the "Seminar for Arab Officials by the China-Arab Research Center on Reform and Development (CARC)" or the "Seminar for Arab Diplomats in China by the CARC" programs.The CARC is sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education, and the Shanghai Municipal Government, and is hosted by the Shanghai International Studies University.Starting in 2017, the two programs hold several seminars almost every year, welcoming Arab officials or Arab diplomats in China to visit Shanghai and its environs. The seminars also include exchanges and discussions on practical cases about Chinese path to modernization, advanced development concepts, as well as policies on China's ethnic and religious policies.Zoukar attended the 13th Seminar for Arab Officials held in early June, traveling over 4,000 miles from Syria to Shanghai."I saw this as a chance to learn from China's successful experience in reform and sustainable development, and explore ways to apply those lessons to benefit Syria's development," he told the Global Times.Normally, Shanghai impresses newcomers at first sight with its dense, modern neon-lit skyscrapers. But the city is much more than skyscrapers. During their period in Shanghai, the Arab officials walked through the city and took a closer look at its openness, diversity, and the excellent combination of modernity and tradition.Ziad Zaitoun, an economy, commerce and finance official at Syrian Embassy in China, participated in the "Seminar for Arab Diplomats in China by the CARC" program in Shanghai between June 12 and 16. He recalled his exciting visit to Shanghai's Yangshan Port during the seminar, the world's largest automated container port."We were amazed by the sheer size and capacity of the port, witnessing massive container ships being loaded and unloaded with precision," Zaitoun told the Global Times.The Yangshan Port is renowned for its large-scale operations and its role as a major global trade hub, Zaitoun said. "Exploring the port offered us insights into the impressive port infrastructure and efficient marine logistics with cutting-edge AI application," he noted.Zoukar also mentioned cultural and religious destinations he visited in Shanghai. He said the 400-year-old Yuyuan Garden, a historical and cultural landmark in the city downtown, left a lasting impression on him. "Exploring the beautiful landscapes, elegant pavilions, and intricate rockeries within the garden provided a glimpse into China's rich cultural heritage," he said. "It was a remarkable opportunity to immerse myself in the local culture and appreciate the beauty of traditional Chinese gardens."The visit to Xiaotaoyuan Mosque was also a memorable experience to Zoukar. "As a symbol of religious diversity and cultural coexistence, the mosque showcased the social and historical aspects of Shanghai," he told the Global Times."The Xiaotaoyuan Mosque served as a testament to the importance of promoting mutual understanding and respect among diverse communities," said Zoukar. "It was inspiring to witness the peaceful coexistence of different religions in the city and learn about China's policies on nationalities and religions."

An aerial view of Shanghai, East China, at night Photo: VCG

Officials from Syria visit Slender West Lake in Yangzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, during a seminar held by the China-Arab Research Center on Reform and Development in June. Photo: Courtesy of Iyad Zoukar

A real China