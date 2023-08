Horse race held in Siena, Italy

People celebrate with the winner horse during the Palio in Siena, Italy, on Aug.16, 2023. Palio in Siena, or "Palio di Siena" in Italian, is a historical horse race held twice a year in Siena since 1656.(Photo: Xinhua)

People gather to watch the Palio in Siena, Italy, on Aug.16, 2023. Palio in Siena, or "Palio di Siena" in Italian, is a historical horse race held twice a year in Siena since 1656.(Photo: Xinhua)

Jockeys ride their horses during the Palio in Siena, Italy, on Aug.16, 2023. Palio in Siena, or "Palio di Siena" in Italian, is a historical horse race held twice a year in Siena since 1656(Photo: Xinhua)