People prepare to celebrate Independence Day of Indonesia

A customer buys some decorations ahead of the 78th Independence Day in Darmo Kali, Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Aug. 15, 2023. August 17 marks the Independence Day of Indonesia.(Photo: Xinhua)

People set up decorations with elements of the Indonesian flag in a residential area ahead of the 78th Independence Day in Bandung, Central Java, Indonesia, Aug. 14, 2023. August 17 marks the Independence Day of Indonesia.(Photo: Xinhua)

Students wash Indonesian national flags before setting them up ahead of the 78th Independence Day at Sidokerto village in Sragen district, Central Java, Indonesia, on Aug. 15, 2023. August 17 marks the Independence Day of Indonesia.(Photo: Xinhua)

People participate in a rubber relay game to greet the 78th Independence Day in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Aug. 15, 2023. August 17 marks the Independence Day of Indonesia.(Photo: Xinhua)