People dance in circles at Palace Square in St. Petersburg, Russia on Aug. 15, 2023. The 7th "Russian Circle Dance" international festival was held on Tuesday in more than 100 cities, with the main venue being St. Petersburg, the second largest city in Russia.(Photo: Xinhua)

