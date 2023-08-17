Offshore gas & oil processing vessel Haiyang Shiyou 122 completes main body construction in Qingdao

The Haiyang Shiyou 122 under construction Photo: Screeshot of China Media Group's report

China's domestically-built floating production storage and offloading vessel, Haiyang Shiyou 122, also known as Ocean Oil 122, completed its main body construction in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, China National Offshore Oil Corporation announced on Thursday.The cylinder-shaped vessel has a maximum of 90 meters in diameter, with a dock area equivalent to 13 standard basketball courts. The vessel's maximum displacement reaches 100,000 tons with storage capacity of 60,000 tons of oil, and can operate offshore for 15 years without docking.The construction of the Haiyang Shiyou 122 first began on March 16, 2022, and leveraged 10 domestically-made equipment and systems, filling in gaps within China's marine engineering technology, China Media Group reported.The final assembly and integration of the Haiyang Shiyou 122 will begin soon, the vessel will be deployed in the Liuhua oilfield in South China's Guangdong Province, providing new options for China's offshore oil and gas exploration.Global Times