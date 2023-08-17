Decade of BRI development brings ASEAN dream closer

Graphic: Global Times

At a plantation in Chanthaburi, one of Thailand's key fruit provinces, a Thai worker climbs up a 10-meter-high durian tree, cuts the fruit and throws it down to another person who catches it with a gunny sack. Like him, dozens of workers have been in a full-throttle mode, busy harvesting the thorny-shelled fruit as the durian season reaches its peak in the summer time.Time is money. The old saying goes not only for workers, but also the country's thousands of durian growers, who see over 90 percent of their exports go to the Chinese market every year. The shorter the delivery time, the fresher the tropical fruit tastes, and the more lucrative the profit margins are.Currently, the fastest way to ship Chanthaburi durians to the doorstep of Chinese consumers is to first send the cargo to the Lao capital of Vientiane by truck. It's then uploaded to the China-Laos Railway which leaves for Kunming, capital of Southwest China's Yunnan Province. The railway, a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, entered commercial operation in December 2021.In June, the first China-Laos-Thailand cold-chain express under the new western land-sea corridor opened. The combination of such motor-rail transportation only takes 88 hours to ship some 500 tons of Chanthaburi-produced durians to Southwest China's Chongqing and Chengdu, setting a record in efficiency.The "Durian Express" has slashed the traditional transportation time by over one-half, a "revolutionary change," Deng Haoji, chief operating officer of Chongqing Hongjiu Fruit, told the Global Times. The traditional seaborne route takes about nine to 12 days, and is vulnerable to the impact of weather conditions that could result in long delays.But industry insiders believe that the express would only be the first step to unlock wider cargo flows across Asia, as a new vast Trans-Asian Railway (TAR) network - set to pass through Southeast Asia's agricultural and industrial heartlands - has been fanning out gradually, spearheaded by the development of the BRI over the past 10 years.Deng and Thai fruit farmers are bullish that the delivery efficiency would be accelerated further "as the China-Laos Railway stretches further to connect with Thailand and other countries along the BRI route."The rosy prospect is in sight with the construction of the China-Thailand High-Speed Railway (HSR), another backbone of the TAR network, which is planned to connect the Thai capital of Bangkok with Kunming on the basis of the China-Laos Railway. The rail link is reportedly estimated to bring down cargo transport costs by 30-50 percent in three to five years.The TAR was a shared dream of Southeast Asia envisaged back in the 1950s, yet it was long stalled due to numerous constraints such as financing, political factors and technical issues. A watershed sprung up in 2013, when China launched the BRI, a global cooperation platform that has been clocking miraculous development and reverberating across Southeast Asia and beyond. During the past decade, the initiative proved itself to be nothing short of a "game-changer" - enabling the grand vision of the TAR to not only reinvigorate Southeast Asia, but also move in concrete steps to morph into a reality.Across Southeast Asia, a number of landmark BRI railway projects have either been put into operation, are underway, or are in the intensive planning process. Consequently, an overarching transport network is being built up, which carries pronounced ramifications for regional connectivity and fostering shared development in one of the world's most dynamic regions.Standing at the historic junction of the 10th anniversary of the BRI, industry insiders envisioned that as the BRI further gained traction, Southeast Asia would eventually have a bridge with South Asia, Central Asia and the European continent along the BRI route, unfolding an unprecedented chapter of global supply chain integration and economic growth in the next decade or so.The tangible success of the BRI in Southeast Asia - an important node along the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road - also has a demonstration effect on the practical results of BRI cooperation, which is open, inclusive, on an equal footing and mutually beneficial. It also embodies China's vision for building a community of shared future for mankind, that is to pursue cooperation through consultation, and strive to bring into full play the strengths of all parties involved to promote greater synergy.With an emphasis on common development, the China-proposed initiative has offered a historic solution to the reform of the global governance system, at a time when the architecture of a multi-polar world order is clouded by rising hegemony and geopolitical tensions. The opportunities that the BRI channels into Southeast Asia, most of which is composed of developing countries, are markedly different from the ambiguous infrastructure schemes trumpeted by the US, which are nothing more than lip service and a geostrategic tool, analysts said.

A view of a construction site of China-Thailand High-Speed Railway in Bangkok Photo: Courtesy of China State Construction Engineering Corporation

Expectations for the TAR network have been running equally high among Malaysians.Muhammad Azril Hakim Bin Usop, a 20-something college graduate from the Malaysian city of Bentong, a production base for the iconic Malaysian Musang King Durian, is upbeat that the seasonal fruits from his hometown could get a ride on the grand transport network in the near future.He is banking on another flagship BRI project, the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) in Malaysia, which links the East Coast and the West Coast of Peninsular Malaysia, including the capital of Kuala Lumpur and Bentong.In May, construction of Kota Bharu railway station, the ECRL's first station, which sits near the Malaysian border with Thailand, commenced.Standing in front of a big map that clearly tags adjacent rail stations across the Malaysia-Thailand border, Kong Qi, managing director of China Communications Construction ECRL, told the Global Times that the ECRL will ultimately be a mainstay of the magnificent TAR."Now the railroad between Kunming and Vientiane has been launched successfully under the BRI. In the future, the line is expected to connect with Bangkok [via the China-Thailand Railway] and extend southbound further to the Malaysian border town of Kota Bharu," Kong said.Under the TAR network design, three routes were planned: the central route, which starts from Kunming and extends to Singapore via Laos and Thailand; the western route across Myanmar and Thailand, and the eastern route going through Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand. All of the three routes connect in Thailand, from where the rail line continues to link up with Malaysia and Singapore.Xu Liping, director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that the opening of the China-Laos Railway has kick-started the TAR's central route, while also "playing an exemplary role" in setting in motion more infrastructure plans in Southeast Asia and the rest of the world.The TAR is dubbed as the "golden corridor" for resource-rich Southeast Asia, which has just moved out of the haze of COVID-19 and is undergoing a stage of economic transformation.Amid the slumping global economy, observers pointed out that the BRI is of critical importance for the economy of Southeast Asia, as it accommodates the region's increasing trade among nations and with China, and accelerates the multifaceted integration ranging from goods, capital, technology and education to personnel.With increased connectivity and better infrastructure, the BRI has facilitated an expansion of commerce between China and ASEAN members. Both parties can import and export goods more readily, thereby promoting economic growth and creating new opportunities for regional businesses, Marzuki Alie, former speaker of the House of Representative of Republic of Indonesia, told the Global Times.China has been the largest trading partner of ASEAN for 13 consecutive years, while ASEAN became China's largest trading partner in 2020. The two economies are also members of the RCEP, the world's largest free trade agreement, which entered into force on the first day of 2022.In the case of Laos, crops such as watermelon and durian as well as rubber and timber have been making their way to China via the China-Laos railway, which is the first modern one in Laos. Exports of China-made solar panels and mechanical products to Laos have also skyrocketed.Kong noted that in terms of Malaysia, the ECRL passes across major economic powerhouses and industrial bases, as well as production areas of palm oil and minerals, which is conducive for commodity trade among Thailand, China and Malaysia to rise further.To date, the ECRL is the largest basic infrastructure project Chinese companies contracted abroad under the BRI. Over 40 percent of the project has been completed, and the first phase of the rail section linking the border town of Kota Bharu with the capital is expected to go into operation in December 2026.By then, the travel time between Kota Bharu and Kuala Lumpur, with a designed passenger train speed of 160 kilometers an hour, will be shortened from seven to eight hours by road to within four hours.Echoing the BRI's aim to promote balanced growth, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in May that the ECRL project is a catalyst that can balance the economy of the less-developed East Coast with the economic heartland on the West Coast.A study conducted by Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd estimated that in the construction phase alone, the ECRL project will drive up Malaysian economic growth by 2.7 percent, imports by 3.3 percent and local GDP by 1.5 percentage points.With the TAR's central route taking basic shape, Chinese investments under the BRI are tracking the train.During the Global Times' visit to the "twin parks" in the Malaysian coastal city of Kuantan, another 10-year-old BRI project jointly set up by companies in China and Malaysia, steel and photovoltaic factories were humming. Those plants have been working with their parent companies in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to erect a more resilient supply chain to better respond to global demand, representatives of Chinese companies said.It is expected the stronger railway connectivity will further fortify a stable supply chain between ASEAN members and the world's second-largest economy, China, based on each other's complementary advantages, Song Wei, a professor at the School of International Relations and Diplomacy at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times.According to a World Bank report, if fully implemented, the BRI transport projects could increase trade between 2.8 percent and 9.7 percent with partner countries, elevate global trade between 1.7 percent and 6.2 percent, and increase global real income by 0.7 percent to 2.9 percent.

Graphic: GT