GT Podcast with Mulan: DPP separatist's pathetic stunt; Australia: A US foot soldier?

1 x GT Podcast with Mulan

Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan - a one-stop shop for the Global Times' take on top China and global news.In today's podcast:A separatist DPP official from the island of Taiwan tried to use his so-called "stopover" in the US to boost his profile - only to be snubbed by the US.China's July data highlighted downward pressure on the economic recovery - but Chinese officials are swift in taking measures to stabilize growth.As the US continues to expand its military presence in Australia, an Australian scholar said that there is a great risk that Australia will end up being the foot soldier in Asia for the American military.Seventy-eight years ago, the Japanese government officially announced its unconditional surrender - 78 years later Japan's right-wing forces must learn from the past atrocities.Historical site for the Ryukyu Academy in China shows historical bonds between ancient Chinese, Ryukyuan people.