OPINION / PODCAST
GT Podcast with Mulan: DPP separatist's pathetic stunt; Australia: A US foot soldier?
By Global Times Published: Aug 17, 2023 08:05 PM
GT Podcast with Mulan
Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan - a one-stop shop for the Global Times' take on top China and global news.

In today's podcast:

A separatist DPP official from the island of Taiwan tried to use his so-called "stopover" in the US to boost his profile - only to be snubbed by the US.

China's July data highlighted downward pressure on the economic recovery - but Chinese officials are swift in taking measures to stabilize growth.

As the US continues to expand its military presence in Australia, an Australian scholar said that there is a great risk that Australia will end up being the foot soldier in Asia for the American military.

Seventy-eight years ago, the Japanese government officially announced its unconditional surrender - 78 years later Japan's right-wing forces must learn from the past atrocities.

Historical site for the Ryukyu Academy in China shows historical bonds between ancient Chinese, Ryukyuan people.