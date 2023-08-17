China's FM refutes claims of lack of transparency in suspending youth jobless data

Job seekers inquire about job opportunities at a job fair for college graduates in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 21, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday pushed back against foreign media claims of China lacking transparency after the country suspended releasing unemployment figures for those aged 16 to 24 years old, saying some indicators are usually adjusted or removed when improving statistical work.
At a regular press briefing, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the ministry, was asked by a foreign media outlet to comment on claims that the decision shows a lack of transparency.
In response, Wang said that China has been open and transparent about its economic data, and has kept releasing various statistical data, which is highly recognized by parties including international organizations. In recent years, in light of progress in economic and social development, the authorities concerned have continued to reform and improve statistical systems and methods, he added.
"In so doing, new indicators that speak to the high quality development of the economy have been added and at the same time some statistical indicators that no longer reflect the reality have been adjusted and removed. This is what often happens when the statistical work is being improved," the spokesperson said. "China is committed to greater openness and transparency of our statistical work and has actively responded to issues of interest to the public."
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Tuesday that China will suspend releasing jobless data for the youth
starting from August, as labor market statistics work needs improvement amid economic and social development.
"Along with social and economic development, our statistics work and the survey and statistics of labor force need to undergo continuous improvement," Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the NBS, said at a press conference.
Fu explained that the number of students on campus continues to increase, and as their main goal is to study, rather than looking for jobs, there are different views on whether students starting to look for jobs before graduation should be included in labor force survey. Further study is underway to determine the issue, he said.
China's s urban surveyed unemployment rate stood at 5.3 percent in July
, up 0.1 percentage points from June, according to data from the NBS.
Stabilizing employment is a top priority for Chinese policymakers. Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday said that efforts should be made to create more employment channels
, as he presided over the second plenary meeting of the State Council, the cabinet, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Meanwhile, Chinese central authorities and local governments have been rolling out sweeping measures to stabilize and promote the nation's employment, especially targeting the youth.
For instance, South China's Guangdong Province announced to pay subsidies of 1,000 yuan ($138) per person to companies that hire young people
aged 16 to 24 from January 1 to December 31, 2023, in an effort to encourage the employment of young people, local authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.
Global Times