Celebrations held in Berlin to mark upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival
By Xinhua Published: Sep 24, 2023 02:25 PM
People perform dragon dance during a celebration to mark the upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

An actor performs during a celebration to mark the upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

An actor performs during a celebration to mark the upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

