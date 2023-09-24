Celebrations held in Berlin to mark upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival

People perform dragon dance during a celebration to mark the upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

An actor performs during a celebration to mark the upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

