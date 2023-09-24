Unique Chinese romance seen in the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Graphic: GT

Unique Chinese romance seen in the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Graphic: GT

Unique Chinese romance seen in the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Graphic: GT

Unique Chinese romance seen in the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Graphic: GT

Unique Chinese romance seen in the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Graphic: GT

Unique Chinese romance seen in the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Graphic: GT