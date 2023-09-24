Chinese streaming giant shares upcoming releases

The upcoming releases of 282 new films, drama series, and variety shows have been announced at the iJOY Conference by Chinese streaming giant iQIYI held in Lijiang, Yunnan Province on Thursday.



The site is actively embracing AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) to empower creativity across the content production, promotion, and consumption process, said Gong Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI at the event.



AIGC has proven to be highly effective in applications such as text, image, sound, video, and 3D models, revolutionizing the content industry.



Gong advocates for the widespread adoption of AIGC technology, which unlocks new possibilities for content creation and reshapes the entertainment landscape.



"The film and television industry is poised for revolutionary changes in production methods, cost structure, and personnel composition over the next three to five years due to AIGC," Gong said.



The site's upcoming lineup features numerous dramas that delve into the lives of young individuals from various industries, including City of the City, Ray of Sunshine. While the oriental fantasies, such as A Journey to Love, Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty to the WestⅡ, will showcase eastern aesthetics and traditional culture, the renowned Light On Theatre will continue to excite the audience with suspense dramas. Furthermore, a wide range of genres, including espionage thrillers and comedies, will cater to diverse audience preferences.



In the realm of variety shows, it will prioritize authenticity and focus on capturing the emotional essence of youth. Become a Farmer Season 2 will continue documenting the earnest lives and determined dreams of young individuals, while The Rap of China 2024 makes a strong comeback, showcasing the fearless and passionate spirit of the younger generation. Additionally, there will be multiple variety shows covering camping, relationships, comedy, food and more, providing captivating content that appeals to a wide audience.



Finally, the new titles will offer a diverse range of programs, including films, documentaries, anime, and sports.



