Fishers busily select abalone at a port in Weihai, East China's Shandong Province on September 24, 2023. The coastline of Weihai accounts for one-third of Shandong, and its sea area is twice the land area. The city's aquaculture, fishing and ocean fisheries sectors are well-developed, with the production and quality of abalone ranking among the top three in the country. Photo: VCG