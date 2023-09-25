PHOTO / WORLD
Warm welcome
By VCG Published: Sep 25, 2023 12:14 AM
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is greeted at a welcome ceremony upon arrival at Almaty International Airport, Alamaty, Kazakhstan. Mishustin will attend an industrial expo in Astana, according to media reports. Photo: VCG

