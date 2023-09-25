Warm welcome

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is greeted at a welcome ceremony upon arrival at Almaty International Airport, Alamaty, Kazakhstan. Mishustin will attend an industrial expo in Astana, according to media reports. Photo: VCG
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party ...
Northeast Asia is one of the most dynamic regions in the world and also one of the regions ...
China's top diplomat's visit to Russia underscores the stability, sustainability and independence of China-Russia relations, Chinese experts said, ...