Event held to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Malaysia
By Xinhua Published: Sep 25, 2023 08:36 AM
Children wearing Hanfu, an ancient clothing traditionally used to be worn by ethnic-majority Han Chinese, participate in an event to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

A girl wearing Hanfu, an ancient clothing traditionally used to be worn by ethnic-majority Han Chinese, participates in an event to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 24, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

