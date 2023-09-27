Huge waves of intl trips expected during the Golden Week holidays

Passengers at Beijing Daxing International Airport Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Daxing International Airport







A daily average of 1.58 million entry and exit trips were expected during the upcoming eight-day Golden Week holiday, up 300 percent from 2022 level and reaching 90 percent of 2019 level, thepaper.cn reported, citing data provided by the National Immigration Administration (NIA) on Wednesday.The record level of trips is due to the convergence of the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day break, combined with the effect of the Asian Games, the continued resumption of international flights and the visa-free policies issued by overseas countries targeting Chinese tourists, the NIA said.Major airports in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou in South China's Guangdong Province, as well as land ports bordering Hong Kong and Macao are expected to see a high volume of international travelers across the holiday.A daily average of 27,000 entry and exit trips is expected for Beijing Capital International Airport during the period while 70,000 is expected for Shanghai Pudong International Airport. For Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, the number is expected to be close to 38,000.The NIA said it will take measures to facilitate border entry and exit, and ensure Chinese citizens' queuing time at the border to take no longer than 30 minutes.Wednesday is the first day of the National Day holiday rush, and China State Railway Group Co, the country's state railway operator, expected a total of 2.5 million passenger trips will be made in the Yangtze River Delta region, which is 600,000 trips or 30 percent more than the corresponding period in 2019.