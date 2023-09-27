Laizhou in Shandong, China: Power supply service promotes development of honeysuckle industry

A cluster of honeysuckle, a way to wealth. Honeysuckle flowers can be used for medicine, tea, and ornamental arrangements, with good market value. The honeysuckle planting farmers' professional cooperative has been established in Zhujia Village, Chenggang Subdistrict, Laizhou, Shandong Province, which is now leading more than 6,000 villagers across over 10 villages to cultivate honeysuckle, covering a total of more than 2,200 acres of planting area. Cultivation of honeysuckle not only provides residents with employment opportunities, but also broadens the channels of prosperity for rural revitalization.

The staff are carefully inspecting the equipment

In order to improve the added value of honeysuckle and improve the planting industry chain of honeysuckle, the cooperative has built a deep processing workshop of honeysuckle, extended the rough processing of honeysuckle into an electrified processing project, and added electrified equipment of water-removing, kneading, fermentation, and raising incense and drying.

This year, the State Grid Laizhou Power Supply Company invested in a new 400 kVA transformer capacity into the cooperative to meet the electricity demand of the cooperative's production and processing. At the same time, the company organized teams to carry out regular inspection of electrical equipment, constantly improve the quality of power supply service, and help the industrialization and large-scale development of honeysuckle.