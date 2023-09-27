Jining in Shandong, China: Quality services to promote vigorous development of the flower industry

The Yuanzhuang Town of Wenshang County is located in the Yellow River alluvial plain in Jining, East China's Shandong Province, with fertile soil and excellent water quality. In recent years, the local government has relied on resource advantages to develop a local seed production industry, focusing every effort to create a "seed industry town," accelerating the process of agricultural industrialization, and building a new development system of "production, processing, marketing, and tourism" of the flower industry, which has driven local employment and increasing income.



The Shandong Huiyuan Flower Seed Industry Breeding Base has built a high-standard multi-span greenhouse of 48,000 square meters, which can cultivate various types of flower seedlings and over 8 million finished products annually.



The State Grid Jining Power Supply Company is committed to improving the reliability of the power grid and serving the development of the agricultural industry, focusing on the local government's goal of building a "seed industry town." The breeding base of the flower seed industry has set high standards for greenhouse temperature and humidity. State Grid Jining Power Supply Company has invested in the construction of a rural electrification demonstration project for benefiting farmers and helping local communities. The greenhouse has been intelligently renovated by installing the equipment for collecting and intelligent processing of voltage, current, carbon dioxide concentration, soil temperature and humidity, EC value, air temperature and humidity, and light intensity information, to obtain electrical and environmental data inside the greenhouse. This cutting-edge equipment builds up the automatic monitoring of agricultural ecological information and automatic control of facilities, which provides scientific basis and effective means for intelligent management, and strong power guarantee for the development of the area's flower industry.





