Sun not discouraged despite regret at final Asian Games

Sun Yiwen Photo: VCG

Team China suffered a defeat against the top-ranked South Korean team with a score of 27-30 in women's épée team semifinal of the fencing event at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, on Wednesday. Despite only collecting a bronze medal, Olympic champion Sun Yiwen, a 31-year-old veteran, wasn't discouraged.This team event marked the first time Sun led a new lineup consisting of young athletes Xu Nuo, Shi Yuexin and Tang Junyao. In a post-match interview, Sun said that the competition was a great learning experience. She and her teammates gained confidence and hope from playing at this level, and they will continue to work hard in future Olympic qualification events.On Sunday, the first official competition day of the Hangzhou Asian Games, Sun faced the top-seeded South Korean fencer Song Sera in the quarterfinals of the women's épée individual event.Despite a string of disappointing defeats, Sun remained composed and even smiled throughout the interview session in the mixed zone after the match.On her third trip to the Asian Games, Sun is the only Olympic champion in the Chinese fencing team. Reflecting on the experience, she said, "Among the three Asian Games I have participated in, this one is particularly memorable. It is a competition held on home soil, and it is also the last edition of the Asian Games."At the Tokyo Olympics, Sun became the first Chinese fencer in history to win the Olympic individual women's épée competition's top laurel.But the win came with a price. Sun suffered caudal vertebrae and knee injuries. It was not until October 2022 that she was able to resume training. In an interview following her return, Sun said the injuries had had a great impact on her career, adding that she had also made some mistakes after her return to sports.Despite all that, Sun has put up an impressive performance at the Hangzhou Games.Looking ahead to the Paris 2024 Olympics, Sun expressed her desire to stand on the podium once again. "In a sport like fencing, especially women's sabre, there is only one person who has won two championships, and two or three people have stood on the podium twice in a row. I believe I can continue to compete and hope to break through myself," she said.The Games have also witnessed the final battles of several legendary veterans, such as 48-year-old Uzbekistani gymnast Oksana Chusovitina and 34-year-old table tennis great Ma Long.Reminiscing on a career that has featured both ups and downs, Sun's goal isn't just about getting more medals anymore. She has set her eyes on inspiring younger Chinese athletes through her story and experience."As a veteran, compared with young athletes, I can bear more. In addition to injuries, I also have to overcome difficulties such as slow recovery caused by age. However, luckily, I have the ability to stay in the team and help young players grow faster with rich competition experience," Sun said."No matter what difficulties I encounter, I will never give up."