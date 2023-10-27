Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to 7,028: ministry

People search for survivors among the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Oct. 26, 2023. The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 7,028, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Thursday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Oct. 26, 2023. The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 7,028, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Thursday.(Photo: Xinhua)

People search for survivors among the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Oct. 26, 2023. The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 7,028, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Thursday.(Photo: Xinhua)

People inspect the damages after Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Oct. 26, 2023. The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 7,028, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Thursday.(Photo: Xinhua)

The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 7,028, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Thursday.So far, 18,484 Palestinians have been injured since the fighting broke out, the ministry said in a statement.Israel has launched massive airstrikes and limited ground operations against Gaza in retaliation for a surprise attack by Gaza-ruling Hamas militants on Israeli military targets and towns on Oct. 7, which has killed at least 1,400 people in Israel.