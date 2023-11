A man walks under a canopy of fall foliage along a street in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 26, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

People take photos under a canopy of fall foliage in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 26, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

People take photos under a canopy of fall foliage in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 26, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A man walks under a canopy of fall foliage in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 26, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)