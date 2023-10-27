Japan Mobility Show 2023 held in Tokyo

A concept vehicle of Nissan is seen during Japan Mobility Show 2023 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 26, 2023. Japan Mobility Show 2023 runs from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5, with 475 enterprises participating.(Photo: Xinhua)

Mazda's concept vehicle Iconic SP is seen during Japan Mobility Show 2023 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 26, 2023. Japan Mobility Show 2023 runs from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5, with 475 enterprises participating.(Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition area of Mercedes-Benz during Japan Mobility Show 2023 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 26, 2023. Japan Mobility Show 2023 runs from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5, with 475 enterprises participating.(Photo: Xinhua)

A motorcycle is seen at the exhibition area of Yamaha during Japan Mobility Show 2023 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 26, 2023. Japan Mobility Show 2023 runs from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5, with 475 enterprises participating.(Photo: Xinhua)