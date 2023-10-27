PHOTO / WORLD
Decorations for upcoming Halloween seen in Oakville, Ontario
By Xinhua Published: Oct 27, 2023 12:24 PM
Decorations for the upcoming Halloween are seen in front of a house in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 26, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

