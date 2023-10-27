China's macro-economic figures show stable recovery

Workers assemble a new-energy vehicle (NEV) in a factory in Jinhua, East China's Zhejiang Province on October 25, 2023. In the first nine months of this year, China exported 825,000 NEVs, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers shows. Photo: VCG

China's government agencies released macro-economic figures on Friday, indicating that the economy is still on the right track of recovery. Analysts said a raft of targeted macro-policies and the issuance of an additional 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) in special treasury bonds will inject new impetus into the economy and contribute to the achievement of its preset annual GDP growth rate target of around 5 percent.China's major industrial firms saw their profits surge 11.9 percent in September from the same period last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday.In the first nine months of the year, the profits of major industrial firms with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan reached 5.41 trillion yuan, down 9 percent year-on-year, with the pace of decline narrowing by 2.7 percentage points from the first eight months, according to the NBS."The improvement in industrial revenue and profits underscores that the operation of the country's industrial sector as a whole continues to recover amid a rebound in market demand," Zhou Maohua, an economist at China Everbright Bank, told the Global Times on Friday.Li Changan, a professor from the Academy of China Open Economy Studies of the University of International Business and Economics, told the Global Times on Friday that a raft of targeted policies rolled out so far this year was the main contributor to the recovery of the country's industrial sector.In addition to industry, the country's tourism and transport sectors, which were battered by the COVID-19 outbreak, also showed rapid recovery in the third quarter.According to data released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday, domestic tourist trips totaled 1.29 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 101.9 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.The total number of domestic tourist trips reached 3.67 billion in the first nine months, up 75.5 percent year-on-year, while domestic tourism spending hit 3.69 trillion yuan, up 114.4 percent year-on-year, the data showed.

Tourists check out in a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 30, 2023. As a popular tourist destination, Sanya is seeing a tourism boom during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)