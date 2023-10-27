GT Podcast with Mulan: California governor’s China trip; China’s 1-trillion-yuan debt plan

Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan - a one-stop shop for the Global Times' take on top China and global news.
In today's podcast:
Governor of the US state of California Gavin Newsom's trip to China draws widespread attention, highlighting vast China-US cooperation on the local levels.
Even as some US officials are seeking to stabilize ties with China through talks, other US politicians are accusing China of being "evil" - it is indeed US politicians that need to stop their "evil" thoughts.
China has announced a plan to issue an additional one trillion yuan in treasury bonds, only the fourth time the country increased deficit during the year, offering a great boost for the ongoing economic recovery.
In an exclusive interview with the Global Times, Serbian Defense Minister talks about how military cooperation with China helps Serbia's defense modernization.
A TV series telling the story of four Hong Kong residents trying to adapt to life in Beijing is making waves in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland - what's behind its success?