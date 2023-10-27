GT Podcast with Mulan: California governor’s China trip; China’s 1-trillion-yuan debt plan

1 x GT Podcast with Mulan

Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan - a one-stop shop for the Global Times' take on top China and global news.In today's podcast:Governor of the US state of California Gavin Newsom's trip to China draws widespread attention, highlighting vast China-US cooperation on the local levels.Even as some US officials are seeking to stabilize ties with China through talks, other US politicians are accusing China of being "evil" - it is indeed US politicians that need to stop their "evil" thoughts.China has announced a plan to issue an additional one trillion yuan in treasury bonds, only the fourth time the country increased deficit during the year, offering a great boost for the ongoing economic recovery.In an exclusive interview with the Global Times, Serbian Defense Minister talks about how military cooperation with China helps Serbia's defense modernization.A TV series telling the story of four Hong Kong residents trying to adapt to life in Beijing is making waves in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland - what's behind its success?