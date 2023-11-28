China willing to work with UK to promote green development based on mutual respect, win-win cooperation: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin Photo: mfa.gov.cn

China is willing to work with the UK to leverage each other's advantages, expand economic, trade and investment cooperation, and promote green development on the basis of mutual respect and win-win, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing on Tuesday."It is hoped that the UK and China could meet each other halfway, and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies investing and operating in the UK," Wang noted.The response comes after the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Dominic Johnson said during an investment summit on Monday that "he was working to attract Chinese car manufacturers to build a factory in the country and that investment from China was crucial to meeting environmental targets," Reuters reported."I welcome strong business collaboration between the UK and China when it comes to investing in each other's countries," Johnson said, adding he would prefer Chinese cars would be made in Britain than imported, according to the Reuters report.Wang noted that the economic, trade and investment cooperation between China and the UK, both of which are of major world economies, is conducive to achieving common development and fostering global economic growth and prosperity.As strained China-US ties have shown signs of easing following a summit between the leaders of the two countries, Chinese observers said the UK may follow the US in repairing its ties with China. The return of former UK prime minister David Cameron as foreign secretary sends a positive signal that the UK government is willing to foster dialogue with China to boost pragmatic cooperation, the observes said.