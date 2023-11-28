First supply chain expo showcases latest technology in VR, autonomous driving

Photo: Chen Tao/GT

The Smart Vehicle exhibition held at the China International Supply Chain Expo on November 28, 2023 Photo: Li Hao/GT

Gathering a great number of Fortune Global 500 companies, the ongoing first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) provides a dazzling display of cutting-edge technologies for consumers at home and abroad.At the event, which serves as China's first supply chain-themed expo, attendees can embark on an immersive journey through the Maersk container fleet with virtual reality (VR) technology. This innovation allows individuals to virtually explore the Maersk container ships and gain a firsthand experience of the intricacies of this maritime world.Adding to the technological spectacle is the debut of the world's first consumer-grade GPT wireless augmented reality (AR) smart glasses. Furthermore, a groundbreaking leap in the realm of entertainment and connectivity is witnessed through the introduction of the first 5G-enabled network fusion metaverse football application.New solar devices, powerful energy systems, bio-tech breakthroughs, and smart industrial gear are also showcased at the event to offer a peek into the future of sustainable energy, efficient power use, bio-innovation and smarter industries.The event, being held in Beijing from Tuesday to Saturday, has attracted 515 companies from 55 countries and regions, concentrating on presenting new technologies, products and services across the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of each chain, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the organizer of the CISCE.The exhibition section covers 100,000 square meters, featuring five major chains: smart automotive, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology and healthy living, along with a supply chain services zone.The section of the smart automotive industry chain is particularly highlighted at the event, with over 80 companies in the smart automotive chain having brought cutting-edge technology, advanced products and related services, the Global Times learned.Companies in the pavilion have showcased the industry's first autonomous driving generative model DriveGPT, becoming a focus of the expo. These offerings, powered by autonomous driving technology, seamlessly connect to the automotive ecosystem, driving the development of the intelligent driving industry and demonstrating the nation's strength in the sector.Global Times