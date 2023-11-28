Global China studies no longer Western-centric, shows diversity of perspectives: experts

The World Conference on China Studies - Shanghai Forum in Shanghai on November 24, 2023 Photo: VCG
The World Conference on China Studies - Shanghai Forum, held on November 23 and 24, saw more than 400 Chinese and foreign scholars in China studies. The meeting was the first such gathering of global "China hands" this year.
Those in attendance were enthusiastic about the two-day event and being in China. The attendees held lively face-to-face discussions, and frankly shared their views on China-related topics.
Of all the 2023 academic events held so far, the Forum boasted the largest number of Chinese-speaking foreign attendees. South Korean historian Baik Young-seo
, winner of the 2023 Award for Distinguished Contributions to China Studies, delivered his acceptance speech in Putonghua, and many foreign faces spoke to the forum organizers in Putonghua.
Interpreters seemed to have nothing to do at many media interview stations during the two-day forum. Rachel Murphy, a guest speaker of the forum, who is also a Chinese Development and Society professor at the University of Oxford, even "laid off" her interpreter - she asked the organizers to remove the interpreter's seat, and directly answered questions raised by Chinese media representatives in Putonghua.
The ever expanding pool of Chinese-speaking foreign scholars in China studies, and the disappearing barrier of language, are beneficial to the development of global China studies, and are meaningful for the outside world in the creation of a comprehensive understanding of the real China, as they are gradually changing an English-dominated, Western-influenced "China narrative" and showcasing a diversity of perspectives. .
Just as Murphy said to Chinese media representatives during the forum, overseas China studies used to be Western-centric, because most of academic research on China was conducted in English. But now there is a "decentralization" trend, she said.
The "decentralization" trend was evident at the forum. Many scholars from regions like Asia, Africa, and Latin America, provided broader views with various focuses, which have largely enriched current global China studies.
Countries from the Global South in particular are curious about China's development path, and hope to learn from China's experience.
The path chosen by China, many of these countries have found, is deeply rooted in the inclusive nature of Chinese civilization, with continuous learning from other civilizations over thousands of years of inheritance and continuity at its core.
This also shows the practical significance of mutual learning among civilizations in today's iteration of globalization.
"By sharing its wisdom, China is helping us create a better world for humanity," Kishore Mahbubani, 2023 Award for Distinguished Contributions to China Studies winner, and distinguished fellow at the Asia Research Institute at National University of Singapore, said in a video acceptance speech delivered at the forum.
China's peaceful rise, as well as projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) continuing to benefit the world, have let many countries see the feasibility of a non-Western-centric, non-zero-sum approach to development, experts said.
In the current multipolar world, an increasing number of people no longer simply accept the West's path of development, nor do they believe that Western civilization equals the so-called "universal civilization."
Therefore, it's of great importance for global scholars on China studies to better understand China, and reveal to overseas audiences a real, diverse China in various ways. Hopefully more "China hands," particularly from the younger generation, will become a special bridge that connects China to the world.