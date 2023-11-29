Mailing channels should be strictly prevented being used to carry out activities that compromise national security: ministry

Chinese Ministry of State Security

In 2022, China's express delivery volume reached 110.58 billion units, with international express delivery volume exceeding 2 billion units and while the flow of each express package reflects the Chinese people's pursuit of a better life and releases strong development momentum, each delivery is also closely tied to national security, China’s Ministry of State Security said in an article released on Wednesday, noting that it is necessary to strictly prevent criminals using mailing channels to carry out activities that could compromise national security.The article noted that from the perspective of national security, it is necessary to strictly prevent criminals from using express delivery to transport firearms, explosives, drugs, and other items that could compromise national security and public safety.It is also necessary to strictly prevent some overseas anti-China hostile forces from using mailing channels to transmit various illegal books, leaflets, audiovisual products, in attempts to conduct espionage within the country; it is necessary to strictly prevent some countries from conducting intelligence theft and other activities against China through mailing channels, read the article.Moreover, it is necessary to strictly prevent some unique plant and animal samples, scarce metal resources, and other items from exiting China through mailing channels, posing a real threat to China’s non-traditional security.The ministry also noted that the security of postal delivery is related to national security, social stability, and the safety of people's lives and property. Safeguarding the security of postal delivery requires the joint efforts from the whole of society.In May 2023, the Ministry of State Security and other 16 ministries and departments jointly issued a special action plan for safe postal delivery, which strictly investigates and punishes illegal postal delivery of firearms, explosives, drugs, anti-government propaganda materials, dangerous chemicals, counterfeit and infringing goods, wildlife and related products, invasive species, counterfeit drugs, counterfeit currency, tobacco, and other prohibited items, forming a high-pressure deterrent to criminals.In the article released on Wednesday, the Ministry of State Security also called on the whole society to take actions to safeguard national security. It noted that postal and express delivery companies should effectively fulfill responsibilities for postal delivery security, fully implement the requirements on real-name collection and delivery, inspection and visual examination of collection and delivery, and machine security inspection.The public should enhance their awareness of national security, strictly abide by laws and regulations, and not purchase or send prohibited items. Also, delivery staffs who are at the forefront of the collection and delivery process should better shoulder their job responsibilities and fulfill their obligations to maintain postal delivery security.The ministry also noted that anyone that encounters postal delivery activities suspected of endangering national security should promptly call the 12339 hotline, or visit the www.12339.gov.cn internet reporting platform, or report to the national security authorities through the official WeChat account of the ministry.National security authorities will also further improve the cooperation mechanisms with relevant departments, leverage the advantages of comprehensive supervision throughout the postal delivery chain, block the source, cut off the chain, and crack down severely on activities that endanger national security through postal delivery channels, thus building a strong barrier to safeguard national security across postal delivery channels.Global Times