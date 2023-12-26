Passenger trips on Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway hit 1 million-mark

Passengers walk on the platform of Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 25, 2023. The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR), the first HSR in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, has handled more than 1 million passenger trips since its commercial operation was officially launched on Oct. 17, according to the China State Railway Group Co. Ltd. on Monday. The railway's passenger trips hit the 1-million mark in number on Sunday(Photo: Xinhua)
