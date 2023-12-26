Largest ice rink in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok opens to public

People skate at the "Pioneer" ice rink in Vladivostok, Russia, Dec. 25, 2023. "Pioneer", the largest ice rink in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok, opened to the public on Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)

