People release sky lanterns at Kotzia square in Greece

This photo show sky lanterns released by people at Kotzia square in Athens, Greece, Dec. 24, 2023. The sky of Athens was lit up by sky lanterns carrying people's good wishes on Christmas Eve during the "Night of the Wishes" event which was held here for the second consecutive year.(Photo: Xinhua)

