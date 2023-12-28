GT Podcast with Mulan: 130th anniversary of Mao’s birth; Nobel laureate on the US tariff war

1 x GT Podcast with Mulan

Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan - a one-stop shop for the Global Times' take on top China and global news.In today's podcast:December 26 marked the 130th anniversary of the birth of Mao Zedong - how did the country pay tribute to the founding leader of the People's Republic of China?The US' tariff war is under increasing criticism - US Nobel Prize-winning economist Thomas Sargent said "tariffs will hurt everybody."What does Chinese modernization mean for ordinary Chinese people? - Hear the story of a boat tribe from Ningde, East China's Fujian Province.Two activists from the Caribbean island nations of Barbados and Jamaica share their experience of seeking apologies and reparations from European countries.An honorable family tradition - how three generations of a family try to promote cultural exchanges.