SOURCE / ECONOMY
China likely to contribute 40% of global luxury consumption by 2030: research report
By Global Times Published: Jan 25, 2024 01:12 PM
Tourists check out in a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province on January 1, 2024. Hainan saw total offshore duty-free sales surging 25.4 percent year-on-year to 43.76 billion yuan ($6.2 billion) in 2023, local customs said. China has seen strong consumption in multiple sectors during the three-day New Year's Day holidays. Photo: VCG

Tourists check out in a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province on January 1, 2024. Photo: VCG


China's luxury market is expected to grow at mid-single-digit in 2024 following an overall rebound last year, while Chinese luxury consumption is expected to reach 35-40 percent of the world's total by 2030, according to a report released by global management consulting firm Bain & Company on Thursday.

In 2023, China's luxury market saw a 12 percent year-on-year increase, recovering from a decline due to the pandemic, led by all categories including fashion, lifestyle and jewelry, the report noted.

Duty-free sales in South China's Hainan Province grew by about 25 percent in 2023 year-on-year, thanks to a recovery in domestic travel and stimulus measures implemented by the government, according to the report.

Hainan, a renowned tourist destination, now has 12 offshore duty-free stores. Since the beginning of 2023, with the province introducing a number  measures to boost the recovery of duty-free consumption, including simplifying purchase procedures, issuing duty-free consumption coupons, and holding duty-free shopping promotions.

As Chinese overseas tourism now returns to near pre-Covid levels, Bain expects domestic luxury spending to decrease to 70 percent in 2023. Notably, the recovery of Chinese tourists' luxury spending in Europe and Asia has been significant.

"Another year of recovery for Chinese overseas luxury consumption, particularly in Asian destinations, is expected," Xing Weiwei, a Hong Kong-based partner at Bain & Company, was quoted as saying in a press release sent to the Global Times.

In 2023, Chinese luxury consumption is estimated to account for approximately 22-24 percent of the world's total, with consumption in the Chinese mainland comprising about 16 percent, it said.

By 2030, Chinese luxury consumption is expected to reach 35-40 percent of the world's total, with consumption in the mainland reaching 24-26 percent, solidifying its position as one of the leading luxury markets globally, according to the report.



RELATED ARTICLES
China remains world’s largest online retail market for 11th consecutive year amid booming consumption recovery

China’s online retail sales in 2023 recorded a year-on-year increase of 11 percent to 15.42 trillion yuan ($2.17 ...

"First-store economy" spurs consumption in southwest China

"First-store economy" spurs consumption in southwest China

Spring Festival consumption to boom

The Chunyun or Spring Festival travel rush in 2024, the world's largest annual human migration, will run from ...