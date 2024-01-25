TCM practitioner uses acupuncture to treat fainted tourist in Malaysia Photo: Screenshot from Elephant News

Recently, a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner named Li Zhizhong from Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province, used acupuncture and acupressure measures to treat a fainting tourist in Malaysia, successfully bringing the tourist back from unconsciousness, media reported on Tuesday.Li said that he came to Malaysia to attend the inaugural Belt and Road Initiative China-Malaysia TCM Conference. At a local square, he encountered a woman in her 60s who suddenly collapsed, attracting a large crowd, so Li approached and asked about the situation. A bystander said the woman had fainted and her face was pale.Li immediately identified himself as a doctor and offered to help. After the woman regained consciousness, Li performed an acupuncture treatment to replenish her energy. His companions also brought hot water for her to drink, and the woman gradually recovered."As a doctor, it's my job to treat the illness and save lives," Li said.According to media reports, Li was born into a family of traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and has a solid foundation in both Chinese and Western medical theories, as well as extensive clinical experience. Chinese netizens praised the doctor's warm-hearted help to the sick, and expressed pride in traditional Chinese medicine.Global Times