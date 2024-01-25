Boeing 737MAX8 plane meets delivery requirements in China

Photo taken on March 13, 2019 shows the Boeing logo at its headquarters in downtown Chicago, the United States. (Xinhua/Joel Lerner)

China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the model of Boeing 737 MAX8 has met delivery requirements set by Chinese regulators.Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the foreign ministry, said that the model is approved in accordance with Chinese civil aviation regulations on December 8 of 2023.The comments came after media reported that Boeing delivered one Boeing 737 MAX to China Southern Airlines.Earlier, Reuters reported that Boeing was set to deliver the first 737 MAX to a Chinese airline since March 2019 on Wednesday, citing flight data.The delivery ends a four-year freeze for the US plane maker's most profitable jet.China suspended most orders and deliveries of Boeing planes in 2019 after the 737 MAX model was grounded globally, following two fatal crashes.Before the delivery, in December of last year, Boeing said that a 787-9 Dreamliner ordered by Juneyao Airlines had been delivered.It is the first time since November 2019 that Boeing has delivered a 787 Dreamliner plane to a Chinese airline.