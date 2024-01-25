BRI advocates cooperation, connectivity, not confrontation: Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin Photo: mfa.gov.cn

As the world enters a new period of turbulence and change, more people realize the epochal value and global significance of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The initiative promotes connectivity instead of decoupling or division, and pursues win-win cooperation instead of confrontation, a spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.The remarks came in response to a report of Foreign Policy titled "The Red Sea Crisis Proves China Was Ahead of the Curve," which says the BRI was a blueprint for what every nation needs in an age of uncertainty and disruption.The article essentially reveals objective facts that can be seen without colored lenses. The BRI, proposed over a decade ago, has extended from Asia and Europe to Africa and Latin America, creating the world's broadest and largest international cooperation platform, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular press conference in Beijing on Thursday.Wang noted that under the impetus of the BRI, cooperation in areas such as infrastructure interconnectivity has gained widespread attention globally, injecting strong impetus into maintaining the stability of the international production and supply chain, and promoting inclusive and sustainable global economic growth.The concept of high-quality joint construction of the BRI, with pillars such as consultation, joint construction, sharing, openness, green, clean, high standards, and benefiting people sustainably, has been incorporated into important documents of the United Nations and relevant regional multilateral mechanisms, reflecting the widespread desire and strong consensus of the international community to participate in the construction of the BRI, the official said.Wang noted that as the world enters a new period of turbulence and change, more and more people realize the epochal value and global significance of the BRI initiative. The initiative advocates consultation, joint construction, and sharing, rejects arrogance, and promotes connectivity instead of decoupling or division, and pursues win-win cooperation instead of confrontation.China is willing to continue deepening international cooperation under the BRI with countries around the world, building more "Happy Roads" that benefit the development of all countries, and making greater contributions to achieving a world of peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and common prosperity, Wang said.Global Times