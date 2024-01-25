France: Embassy in Beijing celebrates 15th anniversary of Chinese Alumni Association establishment

French Ambassador to China Bertrand Lortholary (third from right), makes a toast with other representatives at the celebration event in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of the French Embassy in Beijing

The French Embassy in China hosted a grand celebration in Beijing to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Chinese Alumni Association in France on January 15. Over 60,000 members were invited.French Ambassador to China Bertrand Lortholary also invited Chen Jie, Vice Minister of Education of China, Donatienne Hissard, Director-General of Campus France, and over 200 representatives of Chinese alumni and partners to commemorate this significant event.In his speech at the celebration, Ambassador Lortholary highlighted the crucial role that international students have played in the bilateral relations between the two countries over the last 60 years.He praised the successive generations of the Chinese Alumni Association in France as the "true messengers" of French-Chinese relations. The year 2024 holds great symbolic significance for friendship between both countries as it marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France.Chen expressed in his address that in 2024, the ministries of education of China and France, along with other educational institutions from both countries, will organize diverse activities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.Hissard highlighted in her speech that France remains a preferred destination for studying abroad, with the alumni association network currently boasting 376,335 members in 129 countries.Representatives from the association, Li Chen, Xiao Yao, and Li Zhengming, shared their career development in various fields during the celebration.A special exhibition about the anniversary was also held at the event.The celebration in Beijing marks the beginning of the 15th-anniversary series of events for the Chinese Alumni Association.In the first half of 2024, anniversary celebrations will take place in cities including Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Shanghai.