French Embassy announces Choix Goncourt China winner

The French Embassy in China revealed the winner of the Choix Goncourt de la Chine 2022, which is also known as Choix Goncourt China 2022, on Tuesday.French Ambassador to China Bertrand Lortholary, who took on the position on March 13, announced that the 2022 winner was French writer Brigitte Giraud for her novel Vivre vite (Live Fast).At the event, Lortholary said that he sees the Choix Goncourt de la Chine, an offshoot of France's 120-year-old literature prize The Prix Goncourt, a significant event to exhibit "contemporary French culture, spread French literature as well as promote the education of French in China."Vivre vite was Giraud's reminiscing récit to her late husband. It was the top choice made by a jury panel formed by students majoring in French at 10 ­Chinese universities.Du Qinggang, the consultant for the award and a professor at Wuhan University, said that the novel relates to "all of us" and provides reflections on life's ephemeral nature, a topic that can cross cultural boundaries.Established in 2018, the Choix Goncourt de la Chine was the first Goncourt prize in Asia and the 12th in the world.The Prix Goncourt in France is equivalent to the Mao Dun Literary Prize in China or the US' Pulitzer Prize, cultural sociologist Chu Xin, told the Global Times.Three other French works, the Les Liens artificiels (Artificial Links) penned by Nathan Devers, Une Somme humaine (A Human Burden) by Makenzy Orcel and La Petite menteuse (The Little Liar), were shortlisted for the Choix Goncourt de la Chine 2022.Another major cultural exchange festival between China and France called the Croisements Festival will kick off soon in April.Since the event was founded in 2006, the Croisements Festival has embraced more than 15 million participants in China. The 2-month-long festival encompasses individual cultural activities covering subjects like film, art and music in around 30 Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan.In 2022, 72 programs were carried out in 25 Chinese cities showing Chinese audiences' willingness to embrace France's diverse culture."In regards to China-France cultural exchanges, the year of 2023 is going to be even more zestful. We want to bring the culture of France and the French language to China through prolific events," Lortholary told the Global Times.Taking the Chinese name Bai Yutang after the fictional character in the ­Chinese classic novel The Three Heroes and Five Gallants, Lortholary revealed to the Global Times that he has long been fascinated by Chinese culture and history."I found the name's Chinese pronunciation sounds very close to my French name Bertrand, so that is why I chose it," Lortholary said, adding that he appreciates the "passion and courage" of the character in the novel.