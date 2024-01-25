GT Podcast with Mulan: China releases white paper on counter-terrorism; Spring Festival tourism set to boost global travel market

1 x GT Podcast with Mulan

Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan



In today’s podcast:



On Tuesday, China released a white paper on its legal framework and measures for counter-terrorism, which sums up the characteristics of its counter-terrorism efforts over the past decades and exploration of a path of law-based counter-terrorism work.



Bookings of Chinese tourists for outbound travel during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday have boomed, as the eight-day holiday is expected to become a global Golden Week, serving as a shot in the arm for the global tourism recovery.



Although the US and the Philippines have repeatedly provoked China on the South China Sea issue, weaponizing fishermen against China, the story of the People's Liberation Army Navy rescuing foreign fishermen in the South China Sea continues to uphold the humanitarian principle of "search and rescue knows no borders."



This Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. A French scholar shared his views of the development of China-France exchanges over the past 60 years and what France's emphasis on strategic autonomy means for China-France and China-EU relations.



Finally, a close look at how a Chinese maestro baritone helps international listeners develop an appreciation for Chinese art songs.

