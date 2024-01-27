INFOGRAPHIC / DIPLOMACY
60 years of China-France ties
By GT Graphic Published: Jan 27, 2024 10:15 PM
60 years ago today, China and France established diplomatic relations, making France the first major Western country to establish diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China. Over the decades, the two sides have maintained close cooperation and exchanges in diplomatic ties, economy, and culture.

