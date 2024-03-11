Traveler carrying 316 used LV bags stopped by Chinese customs inspectors

Recently, Fuzhou Customs at Fuzhou Changle Airport discovered through machine screening that the luggage of a passenger had abnormal images. Photo: web







Recently, Fuzhou Customs at Fuzhou Changle Airport discovered through machine screening that the luggage of a passenger had abnormal images. Upon further inspection, it was found that the passenger's multiple suitcases were filled with used Louis Vuitton (LV) bags.After a confirmation count on site, a total of 316 LV bags including cross-body bags, backpacks, handbags and wallets were found. Currently, the case has been transferred to the anti-smuggling department for further investigation.Netizens commented that even the most cunning fox cannot escape the eyes of the hunter, and it is impossible to deceive border detectives. Some netizens also questioned the source and destination of the bags. "I wonder where so many used LV bags came from. If they are being sold as genuine bags after being refurbished, it would be too wicked," one netizen said.