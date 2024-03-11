Chinese special envoy’s second round of shuttle diplomacy aims to promote peace talks

Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui File photo:VCG

China's Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui is currently engaged in a second round of shuttle mediation between Russia, Ukraine and other European countries in an effort to build consensus on a political resolution for the Ukraine crisis, which demonstrates China's sense of responsibility in the region, analysts said, calling all parties involved, particularly the US and other Western countries, to make a positive contribution to achieving a cease-fire.In the past week and more, Li visited Russia, the EU headquarters, Poland, Ukraine and Germany, and he is now in France. During this round of shuttle diplomacy, Li held talks with various parties and officials from the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland to pass on messages, build up consensus and exchange in-depth views on a ceasefire and a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at the press conference on Monday.The parties appreciated China's mediation efforts, Wang said, noting that China follows an objective and impartial position and has actively promoted talks for peace. "We support the holding in due course of an international peace conference that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine and ensures the equal participation of all parties and fair discussions on all peace plans. China will continue to play a constructive role for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," Wang said.Li arrived in Kiev, Ukraine, by train on Thursday. The first round of shuttle diplomacy began in May 2023, when Li visited Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, the EU headquarters and Russia to engage in extensive contact and exchanges with all parties to work toward a political resolution.Despite the ongoing stalemate in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, recent developments suggest a potential shift in the situation, analysts said. While key factors remain unchanged and all parties are reluctant to compromise, there is hope for progress. Li's visit will help gather updated information, facilitate communication, and encourage the exploration of new solutions to the Ukraine crisis. This renewed effort could pave the way for a breakthrough in the negotiations, Zhang Hong, an associate research fellow at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday.Conducting extensive dialogues with relevant parties may also further assist China in identifying new opportunities to advocate for a cease-fire, demonstrating its commitment to global and regional governance, according to Zhang.As the conflict has lasted over two years, the US and Europe are showing signs of fatigue in supporting Ukraine, with discussions intensifying regarding the potential for a cease-fire. For example, a survey from the Harris Poll Quincy Institute showed that roughly 70 percent of Americans want the Biden administration to push Ukraine toward a negotiated peace with Russia as soon as possible.In an interview recorded in February with Swiss broadcaster RSI, Pope Francis said that Ukraine should have what he called "the courage of the white flag" and negotiate an end to the war with Russia, which was met with strong objections from Ukraine.The Pope's statement was born out of his concerns regarding the rising death toll on the battlefield. However, he was scolded because supporting Ukraine against Russia is seen as politically correct in the West, Cui Heng, a scholar from the Shanghai-based China National Institute for SCO International Exchange and Judicial Cooperation, told the Global Times on Monday.With the upcoming US presidential election, many say that the Russia-Ukraine conflict may see a significant shift this year. Any initiative that promotes peace is crucial in resolving the Ukraine crisis and should be supported. Cui emphasized the importance of more countries collaborating with China to address the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.At the Monday press conference, Wang also said China supports the holding in due course of an international peace conference that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine and ensures the equal participation of all parties and fair discussions on all peace plans. China looks forward to the early restoration of peace and stability on the European continent and will continue to play a constructive role to this end.