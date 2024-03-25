US business executives flock to China, defying Washington's call for 'decoupling'

A view of the skyline of Beijing's CBD area. Photo: VCG

During his closely watched trip to China, Apple CEO Tim Cook notably did not mince words when talking about the critical role China plays for the US tech giant."There's no supply chain in the world that's more critical to us than China," Cook said on Wednesday in Shanghai, where he opened the doors of the firm's largest-ever store on the Chinese mainland . Apple has been expanding and increasing investment in China, and its factories are much more modern, Cook said."I love China and the people," Cook said in Beijing on Sunday when asked whether he enjoyed his trip to China. At the China Development Forum (CDF), Cook said that his company's latest product, the Apple Vision Pro, will be launched in the China market by the end of 2024, and the company is continuously increasing research and development investment in the Chinese market.

Apple CEO Tim Cook waves to crowds as he attends the opening ceremony of a new flagship store in Shanghai on March 21, 2024. It is the second-largest Apple flagship store after the one on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Cook also took pictures with customers on site and signed autographs. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

Under normal circumstances, Cook's remarks about China wouldn't make headlines, after all China is indeed a crucial market for Apple. However, these are not normal times, as anti-China rhetoric has run rampant in Washington. As US politicians have mounted a full-fledged campaign to decouple the Chinese and US economies so as to contain China, remarks like those Cook made about China stand out. It points to a trend where even as US politicians are stepping up their crackdown on China, US companies are committed than ever to the China market.This same trend is visible at the CDF, a two-day forum that has drawn more than 110 international guests, including the heads of the World Bank and the IMF, as well as executives of many Fortune 500 companies. Most remarkably, of the more than 80 business executives listed by the CDF, over 30 - or about 40 percent - are from the US. In addition to Cook, many prominent US CEOs, including Cristiano Amon of Qualcomm, Darren Woods of ExxonMobil and Rajesh Subramaniam of FedEx, were in attendance.Notably, the heads of many US chip giants attended the CDF, even though the chip industry has become a top target for the US campaign to contain China's rise. Apart from Qualcomm's Amon, Sanjay Mehrotra of Micron Technology and Lisa Su of Advanced Micro Devices were also on hand."If I compare the US participation to last year, it's probably increased two to two-and-a-half times," Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on US-China Relations who attended the CDF, told the Global Times.Wang Yiwei, a professor at the School of International Relations at Renmin University of China who also attended the CDF, said that while there are also many European firms, "it's mainly US businesses that came in large numbers."Such a strong show at the CDF put on vivid display of the US businesses' unabating commitment to the Chinea market, and many US CEOs made that explicitly clear.

This photo taken on March 24, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the China Development Forum 2024 in Beijing, capital of China. The China Development Forum 2024 is scheduled from March 24 to March 25. The theme of this year's forum is "The Continuous Development of China". Photo: Xinhua/Li Xin