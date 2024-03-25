China Development Forum highlights robust economic recovery, opening up to outside world: FM

Lin Jian, the newly appointed 34th spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, meets the press. Photo: Courtesy of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The China Development Forum (CDF), being held in Beijing, has sent a clear message of China’s robust economic recovery and its opening-up to the world, injecting certainty and positive momentum into the global economy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press conference on Monday.The remarks came as some Western politicians and media claimed that the Chinese economy has peaked, and they hyped about “decoupling” from China.The CDF is attended by around 400 people, including experts from home and abroad, entrepreneurs, government officials and representatives from international organizations. The theme of this year's forum is "The Continuous Development of China."Evan Greenberg, the chairman and CEO of Chubb Group, emphasized during the CDF that a strong and prosperous China, dedicated to supporting the international system, is a positive force for the world.Lin said that this year’s CDF has sent a strong signal of China’s economic recovery, with new industries and economic forces on the rise."China's economy has strong resilience, great potential, and abundant vitality, and the long-term positive fundamentals remain unchanged," Lin said.Additionally, the forum showed that Chinese government is committed to being a supportive partner for enterprises in the pursuit of mutual development.Lin said that China is committed to promoting high-quality development through expanding domestic demand, building a modern industrial system, and promoting green transformation. The country will also create a first-class business environment for global businesses.Despite changing international dynamics, China remains committed to development through interacting with the world and providing new opportunities for the world through its own growth. China will be adhering to the opening-up policies and pursuing win-win cooperation, Lin said.“We welcome friends from the business community around the world to continue investing in China and expand their presence in the country,” Lin said.