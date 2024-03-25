Local lawmaker, expert urge more investigations on HK weightlifting and powerlifting association's 'slip of the tongue' mistake

Hong Kong's weightlifting and powerlifting association chairwoman makes a mistake during a public event on March 24, 2024. Photo: HK01.com

After Hong Kong's weightlifting and powerlifting association made an apology after its chairwoman called Hong Kong a "small country" during an open event on Sunday, the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, told the Global Times on Monday that after consulting with the association, the federation initially believes the incident was only a "slip of the tongue," emphasizing that it once again reminds all member sports associations to be clear and unequivocal in their discussions about national sovereignty.Meanwhile, some local legislators and experts expressed concerns as such incidents have threatened national security more than once, urging the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government to seriously follow up and conduct a thorough investigation.The association faced heat over remarks by its chairman referring to Hong Kong as a "small country" during an opening speech on Sunday, local news outlet the Standard reported on Monday.Chairwoman Josephine Ip Wing-yuk described Hong Kong, in Cantonese, as a "relatively small country" when talking about the development of weightlifting and powerlifting sports. She also categorized the city as "small countries" like Australia, according to the media report.And the association later issued a statement to apologize.After consulting with the association, the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, initially believes the incident was a slip of the tongue and has learned that the association has issued a statement and made a public apology regarding the incident.The fact that Hong Kong is a part of China is beyond doubt, the federation said. According to the relevant provisions of the Basic Law, under the principle of "One Country, Two Systems," sports organizations in the HKSAR may participate in international sports events in the name of "Hong Kong, China," the federation said.It will once again remind all member sports associations to be clear and unequivocal in their discussions about national sovereignty and the "One Country, Two Systems" principle when participating in related exchange activities.Adrian Pedro Ho King-hong, a local legislator from the New People's Party, told the Global Times on Monday that he hopes the HKSAR government will investigate the incident, expressing his concern and attention toward incidents that have threatened national security more than once.As a sports federation representing Hong Kong, China, and hosting international events, repeated mistakes are unacceptable, Ho said. The HKSAR government needs to consider whether this federation is still capable of representing Hong Kong, China, in developing sports, especially when it lacks a sense of social responsibility, the legislator noted.Delivering a public statement with an intention to secession should never be tolerated. The President or spokesman takes the stance of the association and should make the public speech or statement cautiously, Chu Kar-kin, a veteran current affairs commentator and deputy secretary-general of the Hong Kong Association for Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China, told the Global Times on Monday."Back to the case, the conveyed message is in simple language, without ambiguity or confusion, the concept is fundamental even to a primary student, it is not persuasive that a senior member of the association who is a medical practitioner by training, would make such a mistake," Chu said, noting that despite a clarification is made afterwards, the Hong Kong Police Force should investigate the case.The expert also noted that in previous occasions, the National Anthem and the National Flag are not adopted and used properly for Hong Kong's participations in overseas events in relation to sports, culture and scientific contests."Official guidelines, with sanction clauses, should be sent to associations, delegates and representatives. Training and briefing should be arranged, failing which should be subjected to disqualification or suspension," he said.Ho, the legislator, said that last year, the association played the wrong National Anthem at an event and, on several occasions, displayed the regional flag upside down, clearly neglecting its responsibilities.He believes there are two possibilities: Either it was intentional, or there is a significant misunderstanding by the federation's management level about social responsibility. "It's not their first mistake; it's happened three or four times. In such a high-level society, can this be tolerated?" Ho asked.