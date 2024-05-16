Pakistan: FM visits China, hosts talks with govt officials, entrepreneurs

Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar (right) meets with Mayor Zhao Tianbao of Shouguang, East China's Shandong Province. Photo: Courtesy of the Pakistani Embassy

Pakistan's Deputy Prime ­Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a series of significant meetings in Beijing on ­Monday, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to the Shanghai Cooperation ­Organization (SCO) and fostering bilateral ties with China.In his discussions with SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming, Dar reiterated Pakistan's dedication to the SCO Charter and its ­objectives, emphasizing ­Pakistan's determination to advance cooperation within the SCO framework for ­security and development.Zhang expressed support for Pakistan assuming the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government and offered wishes for its tenure.During a meeting with senior officials from China ­Minmetals Corporation, Dar expressed gratitude for their ­contributions to vital ­mining projects in ­Balochistan Province and invited the company to establish ­processing plants in the region, enhancing value-added mineral production for export to China.Dar also met with Tan Hua, Chairman of China Gezhouba Group Corporation, conveying condolences for the tragic incident in ­Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province that resulted in the deaths of Chinese citizens and a Pakistani driver.Acknowledging the company's contributions to Pakistan's development, Dar emphasized that China's Gezhouba Group's potential to lead efforts in expanding ­renewable energy and hydropower ­generation in the country.Tan reaffirmed the company's commitment to completing ongoing projects in Pakistan promptly and expanding operations into new collaborative areas.In another meeting, Dar held talks with Mayor Zhao Tianbao of Shouguang, East China's Shandong Province, highlighting Pakistan's ­economic reform agenda and its facilitation of investment opportunities in infrastructure, renewable energy, textiles, agriculture, IT, and mining sectors.He extended invitations for Chinese businesses to establish manufacturing facilities in Pakistan.Zhao expressed Shouguang's intent to strengthen trade relations and cooperation with Pakistan in agriculture, mining, and energy sectors.Dar's diplomatic engagements underscore Pakistan's efforts to bolster regional cooperation, particularly with China, across various sectors, aligning with its broader economic and strategic ­objectives.