Ethiopia: Embassy co-hosts forum on village program

Ethiopian Ambassador to China Tefera Deribew gives a speech at the forum in Beijing on May 13, 2024. Photo: Courtesy of he Ethiopian Embassy

The Ethiopian Embassy in China, in cooperation with the Ethio-China Friendship and Cooperation Committee, co-hosted a forum titled "Light Up Villages Program" of the Ethio-China Business Forum at the embassy's premise on Monday.The forum began with a welcome speech by Ethiopian Ambassador to China Tefera Deribew, followed by a speech by Xu Junjun, chairwoman of the Ethiopia-China Friendship and Cooperation Committee.Zhang Dianhu, deputy mayor of Rizhao, East China's Shandong ­Province, and Xiao Rangjian, deputy director of the Foreign Affairs office of Hefei, East China's Anhui Province, introduced the situations of their respective cities at the forum.Shi Feng, secretary-general of the Ethiopia-China Friendship and ­Cooperation Committee, introduced the Light Up Villages Program to the audiences.