WORLD / DIPLOMATIC COMMUNITY
Ethiopia: Embassy co-hosts forum on village program
By Global Times Published: May 16, 2024 07:09 PM
Ethiopian Ambassador to China Tefera Deribew gives a speech at the forum in Beijing on May 13, 2024. Photo: Courtesy of he Ethiopian Embassy

Ethiopian Ambassador to China Tefera Deribew gives a speech at the forum in Beijing on May 13, 2024. Photo: Courtesy of he Ethiopian Embassy

The Ethiopian Embassy in China, in cooperation with the Ethio-China Friendship and Cooperation Committee, co-hosted a forum titled "Light Up Villages Program" of the Ethio-China Business Forum at the embassy's premise on Monday.

The forum began with a welcome speech by Ethiopian Ambassador to China Tefera Deribew, followed by a speech by Xu Junjun, chairwoman of the Ethiopia-China Friendship and Cooperation Committee. 

Zhang Dianhu, deputy mayor of Rizhao, East China's Shandong ­Province, and Xiao Rangjian, deputy director of the Foreign Affairs office of Hefei, East China's Anhui Province, introduced the situations of their respective cities at the forum.

Shi Feng, secretary-general of the Ethiopia-China Friendship and ­Cooperation Committee, introduced the Light Up Villages Program to the audiences.
RELATED ARTICLES
Cambodia: Ambassador meets with ACC chief

Cambodian Ambassador to China Soeung Rathchavy paid a visit to the ASEAN-China Centre (ACC) on Monday, with an ...

Peru, China forging robust economic ties, with vast potential for cooperation: Peruvian foreign minister

China is Peru's largest global trading partner and Peru ranks as China's fourth-largest trading partner in Latin America. ...

Pakistan: Embassy hosts Pakistan professionals and students forum

The Embassy of Pakistan in China hosted "Pakistan Professionals and Students Forum" under the theme "Building Bridges between ...