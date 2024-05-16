Ethiopia: Embassy co-hosts forum on village program

Ethiopian Ambassador to China Tefera Deribew gives a speech at the forum in Beijing on May 13, 2024. Photo: Courtesy of he Ethiopian Embassy
The Ethiopian Embassy in China, in cooperation with the Ethio-China Friendship and Cooperation Committee, co-hosted a forum titled "Light Up Villages Program" of the Ethio-China Business Forum at the embassy's premise on Monday.
The forum began with a welcome speech by Ethiopian Ambassador to China Tefera Deribew, followed by a speech by Xu Junjun, chairwoman of the Ethiopia-China Friendship and Cooperation Committee.
Zhang Dianhu, deputy mayor of Rizhao, East China's Shandong Province, and Xiao Rangjian, deputy director of the Foreign Affairs office of Hefei, East China's Anhui Province, introduced the situations of their respective cities at the forum.
Shi Feng, secretary-general of the Ethiopia-China Friendship and Cooperation Committee, introduced the Light Up Villages Program to the audiences.