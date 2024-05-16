Cross-Straits firms advocate closer business ties amid external noise

Taiwan Photo: Unsplash

Enterprises from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan island are upholding closer economic ties during an ongoing cross-Straits trade fair, despite US-driven global supply chain risks and geopolitical issues.Businesspeople and analysts suggested that people on both sides of the Straits are showing enthusiasm about more economic and trade communication amid external disruption, as the two sides are important trade partners.The 26th Cross-Straits Fair for Economy and Trade (CFET) kicked off on Thursday in Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province. After three decades of development, the CFET has become a famous comprehensive cross-Straits business event, which has attracted more than 10,000 enterprises from Taiwan and about 30,000 businessmen from Taiwan in total.You Xinli, marketing director of Shanghai Karon Eco-Valve Manufacturing Co, an exhibitor at the fair, told the Global Times on Thursday that the crowds on the opening day of the CFET reflected the broad cooperation potential between enterprises from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan island."This fair can be a bridge for mutual understanding among cross-Straits enterprises and people-to-people exchanges in cementing the foundation for wider and deeper communication," You said.During the event, a series of sub-activities will be held to facilitate cross-Straits businesses' communication and experience sharing. Notably, an investment promotion event is expected to lead to cooperation contracts worth more than 100 billion yuan ($13.85 billion).Turning a blind eye to the upbeat momentum in the cross-Straits business world, some Western media outlets have recently sensationalized the joint drills between the navies of the US and the island of Taiwan in April, ahead of the scheduled inauguration of Taiwan regional leader-elect Lai Ching-te.Wang Jianmin, a senior cross-Straits expert at Minnan Normal University in Fujian, told the Global Times on Thursday that the impact of disruptions by the US on global supply chains and regional geopolitical issues on regional business trade should not be underestimated."However, enterprises in the Chinese mainland and Taiwan island always advocate ways to enhance business communication, and the government of the Chinese mainland should unswervingly take measures to promote cooperation in tourism, education and trade, in response to the Taiwan authorities' attempt to go against normal cross-Straits communication," Wang said.Global Times